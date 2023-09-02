Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 214,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 183,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after buying an additional 50,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MSI opened at $283.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

