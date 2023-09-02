musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Trading Up 6.5%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.40 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.22). Approximately 123,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 470,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £18.87 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.92.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

