Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Trading Down 0.6%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Mynaric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mynaric

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mynaric stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.