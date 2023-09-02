National Pension Service Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $24,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,246 shares of company stock worth $5,247,256 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $310.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.24.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

