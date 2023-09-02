National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,947 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Splunk worth $25,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

SPLK opened at $122.85 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -372.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $2,391,370. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

