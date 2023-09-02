National Pension Service Has $24.91 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,956 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Invitation Homes worth $24,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.17 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

