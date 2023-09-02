National Pension Service Has $24.99 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Datadog worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $7,285,550.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,063,418.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,962 shares of company stock worth $109,526,963 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

