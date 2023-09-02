National Pension Service Has $27.23 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $27,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $484,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $484,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $620,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,711 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

