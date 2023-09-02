National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of W. P. Carey worth $23,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,138,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. Bank of America cut W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WPC opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

