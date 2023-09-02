National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,219 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $25,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.22 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.