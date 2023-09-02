National Pension Service Sells 12,373 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $26,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $46,642.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,212.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $46,642.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,202 shares of company stock worth $38,335,120 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cloudflare Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:NET opened at $63.97 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cloudflare Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
