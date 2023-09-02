National Pension Service Sells 3,416 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of PTC worth $24,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after acquiring an additional 471,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,148,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in PTC by 41.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 926,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,742,000 after buying an additional 271,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in PTC by 597.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $1,912,040. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

