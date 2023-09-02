National Pension Service Sells 44,515 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,515 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $24,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,208 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,320 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

