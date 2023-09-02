National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NSA opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

See Also

