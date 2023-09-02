nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCNO. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded nCino from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $2,634,064.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,729,017.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $2,634,064.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,729,017.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at $680,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,737 shares of company stock worth $7,962,121 over the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

