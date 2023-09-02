Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neoen in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.
