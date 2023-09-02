Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $485.00 at Truist Financial

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $339.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $432.91.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $439.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.46 and its 200 day moving average is $377.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.