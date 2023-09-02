Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 29th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

NBXG opened at 11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.31. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 7.70 and a 52-week high of 11.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

