New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
New Hope Price Performance
Shares of NHPEF stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. New Hope has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $4.84.
About New Hope
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Hope
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.