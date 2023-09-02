NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 90,977 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 282.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,977 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 51,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

