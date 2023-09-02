NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.06 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $99.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

