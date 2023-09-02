NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $528,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWN opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

