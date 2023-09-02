NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.