NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $233.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $233.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,448,471. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

