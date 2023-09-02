NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $284.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.57.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

