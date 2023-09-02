NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 217.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

