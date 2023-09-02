NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $389.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.25.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

