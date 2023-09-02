NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,950 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 3.34% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

