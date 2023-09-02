NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 3.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,437,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTH opened at $21.99 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

