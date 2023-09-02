NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 12,432 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 146,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $104.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

