NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 269,879 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 219.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,879 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 8.60% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 522,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 187,336 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 61,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,186,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA opened at $22.37 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

