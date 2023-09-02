NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 9,803 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $241.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

