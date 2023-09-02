NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 226.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

