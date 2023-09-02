NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $512.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $506.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.15.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

