NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NEX opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.66 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 61.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,265.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,865,265.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,901 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 63.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

