Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.27. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 4,121 shares changing hands.

Nicholas Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $64.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The credit services provider reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 33.68% and a negative net margin of 76.69%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,426,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 103,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.