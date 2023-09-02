Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.27. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 4,121 shares changing hands.
Nicholas Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $64.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The credit services provider reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 33.68% and a negative net margin of 76.69%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicholas Financial
Nicholas Financial Company Profile
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nicholas Financial
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.