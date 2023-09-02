Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Noah alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Noah

Noah Stock Up 0.4 %

Noah stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $891.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Noah has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Noah’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 60,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 31.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 651,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.