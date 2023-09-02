Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 422.22%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

