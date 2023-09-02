Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,443. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.46. 834,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.