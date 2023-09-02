Norinchukin Bank The Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,618 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EOG traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $130.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

