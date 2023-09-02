Norinchukin Bank The Has $4.71 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

