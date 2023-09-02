Norinchukin Bank The Has $5.08 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.30. 724,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

