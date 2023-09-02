Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

