Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,845,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $138,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $100.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.02. The firm has a market cap of $213.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

