NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,383,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,753,336. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.75 and a 200-day moving average of $348.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

