NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 68,676 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.4% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $179,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 94,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 346,165 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,383,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,753,336. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

