Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given a C$7.50 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.50 price objective on Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OLA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of OLA opened at C$6.43 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.87 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of C$79.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.2121212 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 151,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$982,303.01. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.