Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in American Express by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.99. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

