Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,285. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

