Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 40 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.1% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 155,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 112,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

GS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,140. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

